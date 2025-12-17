“Need clarity, not mediocrity in politics”

"Appearance is worth more than reality"

The book was triggered by his observation that more and more people no longer know who or what they can trust. "Is this real? Is it true? Or is it fake? - Many people are asking themselves these questions," said Pröll. One of the reasons for this is media diversity and social networks, but also the increasing staging in public. "Appearances are often worth more than reality, the copy is more important than the original."