Erwin Pröll warns:
“Need clarity, not mediocrity in politics”
Why reliability is more important than ever today - Lower Austria's former governor Erwin Pröll explores this question in his new book "Verlässlich echt". In the krone.tv interview with Jana Pasching, Pröll spoke about trust, honesty and the increasing uncertainty in society and his aversion to spin doctors.
Traditional values such as handshake quality, honesty and responsibility are not a nostalgic relic, but "the glue that holds our society together", said Pröll. Especially in politics, citizens have the right to honesty: "When you speak in public, people have the right to expect that what is said is meant honestly."
"Appearance is worth more than reality"
The book was triggered by his observation that more and more people no longer know who or what they can trust. "Is this real? Is it true? Or is it fake? - Many people are asking themselves these questions," said Pröll. One of the reasons for this is media diversity and social networks, but also the increasing staging in public. "Appearances are often worth more than reality, the copy is more important than the original."
Criticism of spin doctors
Pröll is particularly critical of the influence of so-called spin doctors. It has often become more important how something appears than what is actually said. This leads to mistrust - also towards politics.
When asked about falling trust levels in politics, Pröll emphasized that trust can only be regained if politicians show their profile again. "Say what you think and do what you say - that has always been my principle." Corners and edges are not a flaw, but a necessity: "The rounder personalities become, the closer they come to mediocrity. But we need clarity, not mediocrity."
A total of 17 personalities from the worlds of business, science, culture and politics contributed to the book. The common denominator: a commitment to authenticity, life experience and responsibility. The aim is to initiate a dialog - about where society is heading and what it is increasingly lacking.
"Concrete relief is important"
The former governor also commented on the current reform steps. In his view, concrete relief is particularly important, for example with regard to electricity prices, as trust in politics also arises through tangible material successes. Pröll considers the planned relief for working in old age, including the tax-free allowance of 15,000 euros from 2027, to be a correct and necessary step.
In view of increasing life expectancy, the generation at the beginning of retirement age in particular has valuable experience that should not be lost to society. Making use of this potential for longer is not only sensible, but also important for the further development of the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
