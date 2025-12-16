Child (6) showed distress signals: Man flippant at trial

Four knives in the car

Now Mrs. Rat asks if he had any knives in the car: "Yes, there was always a knife in my car. And my wife always has a knife in the baby carriage." - "But they have a weapons ban." - "That's not a weapon, it's just for sandwiches." The police found a total of four knives in the car on November 30. In addition, the man had already been banned from approaching and entering the car due to previous altercations with the woman.

In the trial, he doesn't want to know anything about it: "We had a very romantic relationship. We only argued in front of others and the authorities." Now the accused shows photos of himself, his wife and the children, for example from November 29. "In principle, it is not the court's job to conduct the investigation proceedings here. But well, now we are in this situation," the judge remarks. In fact, charges were brought unusually quickly after the incident.

Woman resigns

The 34-year-old mother comes to Landl with both children and accompanied by several social workers. She refused to testify, meaning that all of her previous statements could no longer be used by the court. The six-year-old child, who is questioned via video link, also does not want to answer any questions. The result is a legally binding acquittal.