Trial extended

Child (6) showed hand signs: Another coercion!

Nachrichten
15.12.2025 20:00
The call for help with a hand signal: In Vienna, a six-year-old was apparently able to use it to ...
The call for help with a hand signal: In Vienna, a six-year-old was apparently able to use it to protect her mother.

The Iraqi who allegedly kidnapped his wife and two children is on trial in Vienna. During a vehicle check, a six-year-old girl drew attention to the emergency situation in front of police officers with the SOS help sign. As the "Krone" has learned, the trial on Tuesday will also include a criminal offense from September.

Put your thumb in the open palm of your hand and close your hand over it. This international SOS sign was shown by a courageous six-year-old girl in Vienna, saving her family from being kidnapped. As the "Krone" reported, a 39-year-old Iraqi had an accident in a garage in Lugner City on November 30. When he was unable to produce a driver's license to the police, the officers checked more closely.

The frightened wife and two children were sitting in the back seat. The six-year-old showed the hand signal and drew attention to the fact that her mother's husband was obviously going to kidnap her. According to the pre-trial detention order, the Iraqi man held a knife to his wife's neck and demanded that she get into his vehicle with her children. He held her captive there for at least 20 minutes.

My client will not plead guilty. He only married the woman a year ago.

Anwalt Sebastian Lesigang verteidigt den Iraker

Wife previously threatened to kill him
On Tuesday, the defendant has to answer for deprivation of liberty and coercion in the Vienna Landl. And not just for that. As his lawyer Sebastian Lesigang confirmed to the "Krone", another fact will be included in the trial. It concerns another serious assault from September 5. According to this, the man with three previous convictions had already massively threatened his wife on that day, saying: "If you don't come back to me, I will kill you." The children were also included in the threat at the time.

The wife had already obtained a restraining order because of her husband's violent behavior, but he ignored it.

The Iraqi with a criminal record denies the allegations
During the search of the car in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, four (!) knives were found - a kitchen knife, a Stanley knife, a pocket knife and also a folding knife in the baby carriage. "My client will not plead guilty. He only married the woman a year ago," says Lesigang. The woman has been called as a witness in the trial today, Tuesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anja Richter
