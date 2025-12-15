Child (6) showed hand signs: Another coercion!

Wife previously threatened to kill him

On Tuesday, the defendant has to answer for deprivation of liberty and coercion in the Vienna Landl. And not just for that. As his lawyer Sebastian Lesigang confirmed to the "Krone", another fact will be included in the trial. It concerns another serious assault from September 5. According to this, the man with three previous convictions had already massively threatened his wife on that day, saying: "If you don't come back to me, I will kill you." The children were also included in the threat at the time.