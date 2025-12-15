Explosive breakdown with the authorities
“The worst”! Austria on Trump’s naughty list
What does American President Donald Trump have against little Austria? Following the furor over the Öxit secret plan, the US Department of Homeland Security has now caused an embarrassing mishap with its list of the most dangerous illegal criminals. There is a fake Austrian on the Internet pillory - apparently the nation was mixed up.
Under the title "Arrested: The Worst of the Worst", the American security authority proudly presents the criminal illegal immigrants arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the Internet. Gang members, murderers, rapists, pedophiles and domestic violence offenders, for example, are placed in the public Internet pillory for planned mass deportations.
Nation apparently confused again
An emigrant from "Austria" (see picture above) had also been arrested in the city of Kingman in the state of Arizona for theft and receiving stolen goods. The "Krone" asked the Foreign Ministry and surprisingly received the following answer: "This is not an Austrian citizen."
Apparently another US mistake! Because the Department of Homeland Security had already confused the nation at the beginning of October in the case of an alleged Austrian (71) and multiple child molester.
You might start to wonder what President Donald Trump has against our little country. Only recently, the US government's secret plans for the so-called Öxit, Austria's exit from the EU, caused quite a stir.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
