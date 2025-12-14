Protest by the WSG Tirol:
“We can’t put up with this!”
The "scandalous game in Hartberg" will have repercussions: Because WSG Tirol will lodge a protest against the 2-1 defeat! Because of a clear breach of the rules, which can be seen on the video, which some of the participants will be able to testify to! Actually, the consequence would be a logical one if . . .
What referee Stefan Ebner and his three-man team delivered late on Saturday afternoon in the new Hartberg stadium was simply out of the question. As with the brutal and yet unpunished foul on Matthäus Taferner (gaping wound all over his shin!), as with the completely excessive red for David Kubatta or the arrogant yellow for Philipp Semlic, as with the clear foul on Valentino Müller in the run-up to 1:2, which the referee did not want to see.
But there are no two opinions about one situation - because the rules say so: Hartberg wanted to make a triple substitution, that of Lukas Fridrikas did not materialize as the Hartberg striker had to tap himself up first following the intervention of the fourth official.
Fridrikas was not substituted
And seconds later, he was allegedly fouled by Marco Boras (the fact that the VAR did not intervene is another scandal) - penalty, goal, the decision! Only: there was no interruption up to this point to make Fridrikas' substitution. Which is clear on the videos, which several witnesses can confirm!
A clear message from WSG Tirol
"We can't put up with this," said sports boss Stefan Köck, "we've contacted the Bundesliga and some referees. A clear breach of the rules!"
And a game-deciding one at that! Normally, there would probably be no alternative to a replay - if it wasn't just the "small" WSG Tirol lodging the protest. "We have a responsibility towards the club, so there is no alternative" - for sports boss Köck and president Diana Langes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.