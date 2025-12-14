“We can’t put up with this!”

What referee Stefan Ebner and his three-man team delivered late on Saturday afternoon in the new Hartberg stadium was simply out of the question. As with the brutal and yet unpunished foul on Matthäus Taferner (gaping wound all over his shin!), as with the completely excessive red for David Kubatta or the arrogant yellow for Philipp Semlic, as with the clear foul on Valentino Müller in the run-up to 1:2, which the referee did not want to see.