LIVE: Fiercely contested match between Salzburg and WAC

Alajbegovic's fifth goal of the season could have been followed a few minutes later by Petar Ratkov's tenth. The Serbian almost benefited from an unsuccessful trip by Nikolas Polster, but the U21 international goalkeeper just managed to save. After 20 minutes, however, Salzburg's initial surge came to an end. Wolfsberg's first chance on goal through Markus Pink - Alexander Schlager came out of his box to save (20') - revealed that the Carinthians were getting into the game better. Ratkov shot just wide of the goal before Joane Gadou was too clumsy with a ball into the penalty area and hit Donis Avdijaj on the leg. Zukic converted safely from the penalty spot.