LIVE: Fiercely contested match between Salzburg and WAC

Red Bull Salzburg defeated Wolfsberger AC 2:1 in the 17th round of the Austrian Bundesliga. The Bulls are thus also crowned Winter King. And yet there are also worries: double goalscorer Kerim Alajbegovic had to leave the pitch with an injury after his second goal.
Red Bull Salzburg go into the Bundesliga winter break at the top of the table, despite all of their slumps. Kerim Alajbegovic was the match-winner for the Bulls in their 2:1 (1:1) win against WAC on Sunday. The Bosnian international scored in the 7th minute to take the lead before securing a deserved home win for the leaders in the 86th minute. Dejan Zukic had equalized for the cup winners with a foul penalty (35').
Petar Ratkov also missed a poorly taken penalty for Salzburg with the score at 1-1 (79'). The WAC thus slipped out of the top six in the league after the 17th round. It was Ismail Atalan's third defeat in his fourth game as head coach of Wolfsberg.
Letsch still not involved
His Salzburg counterpart Thomas Letsch continued to watch his team's performance from his sickbed; the German was once again replaced on the touchline by his assistant Kai Hesse. The home side did not need long to clear the way to the winter crown in front of just 5,760 spectators. Alajbegovic, who had been called into the starting eleven, struck with a spectacular direct shot after the WAC defense failed to clear a Lainer cross. Wolfsberg were missing two regulars in the form of the suspended Chibuike Nwaiwu and the injured Dominik Baumgartner.
Alajbegovic's fifth goal of the season could have been followed a few minutes later by Petar Ratkov's tenth. The Serbian almost benefited from an unsuccessful trip by Nikolas Polster, but the U21 international goalkeeper just managed to save. After 20 minutes, however, Salzburg's initial surge came to an end. Wolfsberg's first chance on goal through Markus Pink - Alexander Schlager came out of his box to save (20') - revealed that the Carinthians were getting into the game better. Ratkov shot just wide of the goal before Joane Gadou was too clumsy with a ball into the penalty area and hit Donis Avdijaj on the leg. Zukic converted safely from the penalty spot.
For Salzburg, Soumaila Diabate, who had already been cautioned, was dangerously close to a yellow card. The midfielder remained in the dressing room after the break, while Valentin Sulzbacher, who had been out injured for a long time, made his comeback with the professionals - and also saw yellow minutes later. Zukic tried his luck from distance, while at the other end Ratkov headed over the empty goal when Polster was again unsettled. The goalscorer then scored, but referee Alain Sadikovski disallowed a push on WAC captain Nicolas Wimmer (62').
Ratkov fails, Alajbegovic scores
Salzburg initially failed to pick up the pace to break down the WAC defense despite their superiority on the pitch. Wolfsburg even had the chance to make it 2:1 in the 72nd minute through Cheick Mamadou Diabate after Schlager completely miscalculated a free-kick. Jacob Rasmussen saved from the line. Salzburg then played with much more vigor in the final quarter.
Ratkov was denied by Polster after Mads Bidstrup was hit on the foot by Emmanuel Chukwu. Substitute Yorbe Vertessen also failed to hit the empty net from a few meters after a Krätzig cross (84'). Alajbegovic finally showed his class again and scored from just under 20 meters. The 18-year-old injured his ankle while celebrating and had to leave the field. Salzburg defended the result over time. Sulzbacher was shown a yellow card shortly before the final whistle.
