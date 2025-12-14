Rapid’s winless streak continues at BW Linz!

Sunday shot from Cvetko

However, Rapid were unable to draw any confidence from their successful start and were far too passive. Meanwhile, Linz woke up after an initial period of drowsiness. Initially, the bottom team lacked determination in the final third, with numerous resting balls being taken with too little concentration. After just under half an hour, Cvetko finally took heart and curled the ball into the net from 25 meters out - a dream goal. The assist this time came from Simon Seidl, the Rapid captain's younger brother.