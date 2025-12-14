1:1 after leading 1:0
Rapid’s winless streak continues at BW Linz!
The Bundesliga crisis summit did not produce a winner - bottom club FC Blau-Weiß Linz and SK Rapid drew 1-1 (1-1)! Nenad Cvetkovic gave the visitors the lead (16'), Christopher Cvetko scored a remarkable equalizer (29'). As a result, both struggling teams missed out on the hoped-for escape in the last league game before the winter break.
After seven defeats, Blau-Weiß Linz at least managed to pick up a point in their second game under interim coach Andreas Gahleitner. One that certainly did not satisfy Rapid: Grün-Weiß have been waiting for a win for eight competitive matches. They are seven points behind winter king Salzburg.
Rapid's strong start
Former Rapid player Martin Moormann returned for the blue-and-white side, but the starting eleven was otherwise unchanged. Rapid interim coach Stefan Kulovits fielded eight Austrians, including "nine" Ercan Kara, who was questionable due to a hand injury, and goalkeeper Niklas Hedl, who was recently demoted to "two". Winger Petter Nosa Dahl had to sit out again with muscular problems.
"The team is alive!", Kulovits had said after the recent defeat in the European Cup - and the Green-Whites proved this thesis in the opening phase. A goal by Matthias Seidl was disallowed due to a handball (2nd). Kara (8) and Louis Schaub (10) also had promising opportunities. The deserved lead came from a set piece. Cvetkovic headed a corner from Matthias Seidl into the far corner.
Sunday shot from Cvetko
However, Rapid were unable to draw any confidence from their successful start and were far too passive. Meanwhile, Linz woke up after an initial period of drowsiness. Initially, the bottom team lacked determination in the final third, with numerous resting balls being taken with too little concentration. After just under half an hour, Cvetko finally took heart and curled the ball into the net from 25 meters out - a dream goal. The assist this time came from Simon Seidl, the Rapid captain's younger brother.
After the break, he tested Viktor Baier from distance (51'). A short time later, the Blue & White keeper kept the upper hand in a one-on-one with Schaub (60'). At the other end, Shon Weissmann failed to beat Hedl with a spectacular long-range effort (68'). Apart from that, both teams allowed little defensively for long stretches. The rare chances remained unused, as did those of Schaub. The veteran failed miserably against Baier after a fine combination (75') - the last great opportunity of the game.
Bottom team Blau-Weiß say goodbye to the winter break with the draw. Rapid will close out the calendar year next Thursday with the irrelevant Conference League clash at Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The result:
FC Blau-Weiß Linz - SK Rapid 1:1 (1:1)
Linz, Hofmann-Personal-Stadion, 5585 spectators, referee Untergasser
Goals: 0:1 (16') Cvetkovic, 1:1 (29') Cvetko
Yellow cards: Kara, Grgic, Schaub, Wurmbrand, Mbuyi, M. Seidl
Blau-Weiß: Baier - Varesi-Strauss (73. Pasic), Maranda, Moormann - Reiter (73. Bumberger), Cvetko, Briedl (61. Fofana), Pirkl - Maier (73. Ronivaldo), Weissman, S. Seidl
Rapid: Hedl - Schöller (46. Bolla), Cvetkovic, Ahoussou, Demir (64. Gröller) - Amane, Grgic (77. Tilio) - Wurmbrand, M. Seidl, Schaub (77. Antiste) - Kara (64. Mbuyi)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.