Clarification in front of the loo
The fuss about fans checking their nudity is getting wilder!
Hot excitement in the neighboring country. As the "Krone" already reported, the representatives of the active fan scenes at the Rhine derby between Leverkusen and Cologne pulled out on Saturday out of indignation over alleged nudity checks at the entrance. The scandal is now spreading. .
Even though local media are reporting that the police have denied an order for nude checks around the BayArena per se, supporters who were on site are sticking to their statements that it is definitely more than just rumors!
Fan describes encounter with Interior Minister in front of toilet
Michael Wurzer and Thomas Lambertz, well-known Cologne fans, added an illustration of the events on social networks on Sunday, writing: "The harassment and criminalization of soccer fans continues. And once again, nobody wants it to have been them. Leverkusen didn't do it, the police deny it and Interior Minister Herbert Reul told us personally in the stadium that naked checks were against human dignity and were of course forbidden. But does anyone seriously believe that both the FC Köln fan scene and the remarkably supportive Bayer Ultras are boycotting the game because of childish stuff?"
The opinionated "Zwei Kölsch" protagonist Wurzer continues: "The feeling that a large-scale campaign against fans and fan culture is taking place and, in the worst-case scenario, is only just beginning, is unfortunately becoming apparent. But it's good to see that the fans are standing together. We will not let soccer be taken away from us. Not from the associations, not from the corporations and not from the politicians, whose job it is to protect the culture instead of fighting it. We are curious to see how this will continue."
The "Krone" asked him himself. "An acquaintance and I bumped into Interior Minister Dr. Reul in the stadium on the way to the loo and asked him about the nudity controls. He said he knew nothing about it and asked us for clarification himself. We must have spoken to him for ten minutes outside the toilet. Dr. Reul assured us that naked checks violated human dignity, were forbidden by law and had no place in German stadiums."
This raises the question: did some people overshoot the mark with their control plans or is everything being exaggerated out of emotion?
The debate continues. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.