LIVE: Strolz also tears up the gap

He shared the ranking with his Tyrolean colleague Michael Matt (15th/+1.82). Johannes Strolz was relegated to 23rd place. Manuel Feller was eliminated in the first run. For the Austrian slalom athletes, the Olympic winter is shaping up like the previous season. Back then, the "podium curse" was only broken in the ninth race. Head coach Marko Pfeifer does not want to talk about a problem discipline. "Of course, the results haven't been there so far, but the athletes are up to it." In the case of Val d'Isere, he saw unfavorable starting numbers on a slope that was too soft for the ÖSV's taste.