How Paul fights against “villains” in his body

Worried about his health and finances

In order not to jeopardize his recovery, the family has scaled back their social life - plans have changed. "I actually wanted to go back to work quickly. Instead, my husband had to reduce his working hours," says the 34-year-old. Despite this, the loan for the house renovation is still running, and in addition to worries about health, there are financial problems, say the parents: "Since the diagnosis, we've been living in our own world, which is spinning at a different speed."