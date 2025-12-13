Scandal in Germany
Fans freak out! “Nudity checks at the entrance?”
What's going on in the German Bundesliga on Saturday evening? Before the derby between Leverkusen and Cologne, there were allegedly naked checks at the entrance, whereupon the active scene took flight...
The rumors are flying! Before kick-off of the Rhine derby between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Cologne, a wave of indignation whips through the fan forums.
Because: An unprecedented scandal is said to have taken place around the BayArena. It is alleged that there were disproportionate admission controls. According to speculation from outraged supporters, they had to strip naked to get inside. An isolated incident or not?
The well-known FC Cologne fans "Zwei Kölsch" made their frustration about the alleged measures, which have not yet been officially confirmed, public.
"Naked checks at the entrance? What a pathetic D...! Quite rightly, the scene goes home again before the game starts. Anyone who tramples on soccer culture like this has no place in the Bundesliga," posted Michael Wurzer and Thomas Lambertz on social media.
Fans outraged by alleged harassment
They continued: "Finally abolish your disgusting construct and hand over your cheated place in the league to real clubs that are worthy of celebrating this great sport. Nobody needs you and your behavior is not worthy of a real Bundesliga club".
The fact that this "control" did indeed take place, at least in one individual case, has since been confirmed to the "Krone" by other eyewitnesses.
The atmosphere in the arena? Creepy! Obviously out of solidarity, parts of both blocks remained empty . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
