Prevc wins, young dad Kraft second on comeback

Feelings of happiness traveled with

"I couldn't have imagined it any better. To be on the podium again right away is wonderful," said Kraft. He had missed ski jumping, but he had been able to experience incredible things at home, he said, referring to the birth of his child. "It looks like the feelings of happiness, adrenaline and emotions were carried over to Klingenthal. It worked out perfectly." He thanked his family for "allowing" him to make the trip. The foggy conditions were very "strange" because you are skiing into empty white. He no longer saw ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl, but only heard the whistle. "Then you get going."