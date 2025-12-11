What he plans to do now
FPÖ-Hofer about to leave: “I’m suffering like a dog!”
The possible departure of one of the best-known FPÖ politicians is causing a stir in Burgenland: Norbert Hofer, former federal party chairman, federal presidential candidate and currently club chairman in the Burgenland provincial parliament, is seriously considering retiring from provincial politics. He wants to make his decision by the end of the year - and is leaving it open as to whether he will turn his back on politics, at least partially.
A week ago, Norbert Hofer completed his Master's degree in risk and crisis management at the University of Applied Sciences in Pinkafeld, Burgenland - with distinction. He therefore wants to use the coming weeks to think about his future: "I get offers from the private sector every month. That's why I'm going to do a bit of business now and announce where I'm heading by the end of the year at the latest," he told the "Krone" newspaper on Thursday.
"I'm suffering like a dog!"
One of the triggers for his deliberations was the state budget currently under discussion. "I had a really great election success with the FPÖ in the Burgenland state elections last January and came second. That's why I don't want to watch the drama that the red-green government is responsible for for another four years. This state government is completely destroying the country. I simply can't stand it. I'm suffering like a dog! Watching is not enough for me. I always need challenges!"
Doskozil is on the "wrong path"
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil wishes Hofer good health for a long time: "As a person, I wish him all the best - I was in hospital myself for a long time after my accident, so I know how he is. As a politician, however, he is on the wrong track. He and I are knitted differently. Dosko needs politics. For me, it's the other way around: politics needs me! That's the difference ...", he laughs.
He wouldn't say no to the office of Federal President
His future job therefore "does not mean a farewell to politics", Hofer emphasized. He will not be able to remain a club chairman alongside his private sector commitments. Whether he will remain a member of parliament is still open, as is who would take over the position of club chairman. "In any case, I will be on the Pinkafeld municipal council until the end of the term. If the Freedom Party needs me elsewhere, I'm always ready. As an advisor or as an economic expert in the next federal government, when the Freedom Party will hopefully soon be in power."
Would he also stand as a top candidate in the 2028 presidential election? "If asked, I would also take on this role. But I would also be happy to support other possible candidates such as Susanne Fürst or Walter Rosenkranz."
