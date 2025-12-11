FPÖ-Hofer about to leave: “I’m suffering like a dog!”

He wouldn't say no to the office of Federal President

His future job therefore "does not mean a farewell to politics", Hofer emphasized. He will not be able to remain a club chairman alongside his private sector commitments. Whether he will remain a member of parliament is still open, as is who would take over the position of club chairman. "In any case, I will be on the Pinkafeld municipal council until the end of the term. If the Freedom Party needs me elsewhere, I'm always ready. As an advisor or as an economic expert in the next federal government, when the Freedom Party will hopefully soon be in power."