Huge oil fountain: German pipeline damaged

According to him, around 100 firefighters were on site, as well as around 25 employees of the PCK refinery, which owns the pipeline. Even after hours, oil was still leaking in the evening, albeit in smaller quantities, as Trenn said. Special vacuum trucks are now being used to collect the oil, which is currently standing on a wet field. The operation in Zehnebeck, around three kilometers from the center of Gramzow, will continue for hours and will also continue in the morning, he added.