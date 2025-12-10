Vorteilswelt
René Benko back in court – this time with his wife

Nachrichten
10.12.2025 08:00
Reunion in court: Nathalie and René Benko together in the dock. The "corpus delicti": a safe ...
Reunion in court: Nathalie and René Benko together in the dock. The "corpus delicti": a safe containing watches, cash and other valuables.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien, zVg, APA/EXPA/ ERICH SPIESS)

René Benko is back in court today on charges of fraudulent crida. But this time he will not be alone in the dock. Nathalie Benko, wife of the fallen real estate juggler, is also on trial. The "Krone" is on site and reports live. 

René Benko (48) made his first public appearance since his arrest in January 2025 back in October. Now there is a reunion with his wife, just in court. Nathalie Benko had not visited her husband in custody in Vienna or Innsbruck, nor had they spoken on the phone. As the "Krone" learned, both were forbidden by the prosecuting economic and corruption prosecutor's office - probably to prevent collusion. 

Reunion in court: Nathalie and René Benko together in the dock. The "corpus delicti": a safe ...
Reunion in court: Nathalie and René Benko together in the dock. The "corpus delicti": a safe containing watches, cash and other valuables.
  • Two trial days have also been scheduled for the current proceedings - it remains to be seen whether they will actually be needed.
  • Also on trial with René Benko is his wife Nathalie Benko (42).
  • The two are accused of having hidden cash, valuable watches and cufflinks in a safe in a relative's house to prevent them from being seized by the trustee in bankruptcy and thus by the creditors - in other words, another allegation of fraudulent crida.
  • Penalty range: Prison sentence of six months to five years, up to 10 years for losses exceeding 300,000 euros.

Follow the trial against the Benko couple here in the live ticker:

René Benko had already been sentenced once in October to 24 months' imprisonment and acquitted once. The two-day trial was dealt with relatively quickly amid great media interest, and now the appeal hearings are awaited. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

