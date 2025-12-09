Horn Hospital
After Nazi slogans and bullying: primary nurse dismissed!
It is only one of two "real" hospitals in the Waldviertel region that is to remain under the plans of the Lower Austrian health pact. And after the huge uproar two years ago over unethical statements, yet another primary doctor is now shining with such statements. "Only Auschwitz will help," he is reported to have said to an overweight patient.
The Landesklinikum Horn is no longer at peace with scandalous statements from primaries. According to "Krone" research, staff at the hospital have now raised the alarm about a senior doctor themselves and described unbelievable scenes that allegedly took place with patients and staff.
The red lines of humanity and professionalism are said to have been a metaphor from National Socialism, among other things. He said to an overweight patient that "only Auschwitz would help". He was clearly referring here to the former concentration camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau, where vast numbers of people had to lose their lives in the most inhumane way during the Nazi regime. It was not only the terrible mockery of the patient that was detected, but also the presumed trivialization of right-wing extremist ideas.
Shouting at patients and staff
The primary physician is also accused of creating an intolerable working environment by shouting and other things. His behavior is said to be "aggressive and unprofessional", creating a climate of fear and insecurity. Shouting at patients would fundamentally violate patient care, and some nursing staff would even refuse to accompany him on ward rounds.
Another scandalous case of a primary care physician
This is not the first case to cause a stir at Horn Regional Hospital. As recently as 2023, there was an incident involving a primary doctor who allegedly said: "What do you want? You're 90, you're going to die!" The case, which was picked up by the "Krone" newspaper at the time, made waves and sparked a debate about what a primary care doctor should and should not say. The scandalous primary doctor retired a few months later.
One of two "real hospitals"
Horn Hospital is only one of two hospitals in the entire Waldviertel region (excluding Krems) that is to be renovated with tens of millions of euros according to the plans of the Lower Austrian health pact and retained as a traditional hospital, while all other hospitals will have to close or perform other tasks in the future. Why such an incident has occurred again in the "elite hospital" Horn remains questionable.
The head physician has already been dismissed
The Lower Austrian Health Agency confirmed in response to an inquiry by "Krone" that the person concerned was immediately released from duty after an incident at the Horn Regional Hospital became known on Friday. The Lower Austrian hospital operator emphasizes that "following investigations under employment law, the employment relationship has now been terminated with immediate effect as soon as possible".
Learning from the past ...
"Such statements are in direct contradiction to our fundamental values. They are to be condemned in the strongest possible terms and will not be tolerated by us in any way," the state health agency said today. Two years ago, the statement on the other case sounded very different; today it says: "Such statements also represent a massive breach of official duties. We value a respectful, appreciative and legally compliant working environment for all our employees." The debate initiated by the "Krone" about what a primary school teacher may and may not say and do is therefore likely to have borne fruit ...
