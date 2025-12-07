Despite being outnumbered
LIVE: WAC continues against Austria Vienna!
WAC broke their drought of four Bundesliga games without a win with a 2:1 home victory against Vienna Austria - despite being outnumbered for 30 minutes.
Atalan sent WAC onto the pitch for the first time with a defensive back four in a 4-3-3, with Dejan Zukic, Markus Pink and Donis Avdijaj up front. For the first time this season, Austria started with 17-year-old Philipp Maybach in defensive midfield and, after the next striker was withdrawn, deployed the duo Manfred Fischer/Abubakr Barry behind the solo striker Johannes Eggestein.
WAC ice-cold in transition
Austria dominated the first quarter of an hour and had the first top chance through Fischer (3rd). However, goalkeeper Nikolas Polster remained victorious and laid the foundation for his team's unexpected lead. Austria lost the ball in the forward movement, Zukic crossed to Avdijaj, who headed into the far corner from an acute angle. A short time later, the goalscorer himself assisted Schöpf, who was approaching in the middle, after a quick counter-attack.
Polster with strong saves
Austria tried to get the equalizer, but only came close once before the break: The spoiler from the Violets' point of view was once again Polster, who reacted correctly when Reinhold Ranftl attempted a well-positioned shot (40'). Even after the break, the efforts hardly bore fruit and WAC would rather have gone one better. After a similar move to the 2:0, Pink finished in the center, but this time Samuel Sahin-Radlinger kept the upper hand (56').
Yellow-red and an agitated goalkeeper Polster
Even a yellow-red for WAC midfielder Chibuike Nwaiwu within five minutes (60') changed little for the time being, only a fortunate free-kick goal by Lee Tae-sok created tension again. It seemed understandable that Polster was furious with his front men after the goal via the inside bar of the short corner. Austria coach Stephan Helm brought on more attacking players in Kelvin Boateng and Marko Raguz, but a powerplay in the final stages failed to produce any results. In fact, Sahin-Radlinger had to intervene once more in the highest emergency against Zukic (92').
Bundesliga (16th round)
Wolfsberger AC - FK Austria Vienna 2:1 (2:0)
Wolfsberg, Lavanttal Arena, SR Greinecker
Goals: 1:0 (17.) Avdijaj 2:0 (21.) Schöpf 2:1 (73.) T. Lee
WAC: Polster - Wohlmuth, C. Diabate, Wimmer, Renner - Sulzner, Nwaiwu, Schöpf (38. Agyemang) - Zukic, Pink (65. Piesinger), Avdijaj (78. Kojzek)
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger - Wiesinger, Dragovic, Plavotic - Ranftl (87. Österreicher), Maybach (58. Boateng), Lee K. (70. Raguz), Lee T. (87. Schablas) - Barry, Fischer - Eggestein
Yellow-Red: Nwaiwu (60th/repeated foul)
Yellow cards: Nwaiwu, Piesinger and Wiesinger, Plavotic respectively
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.