Dog dug like crazy

Avalanche on Zugspitze: This is how “Nessi” found the victim

Nachrichten
07.12.2025 12:00
Dog handler and mountain rescuer Josef Vögele with his "Nessi".
Dog handler and mountain rescuer Josef Vögele with his "Nessi".(Bild: Privat)

Using only her own paws, Tyrolean mountain rescuer Josef Vögele's three-year-old search dog "Nessi" dug the buried German up to his head on the Zugspitze on Saturday. Dog handler Vögele describes the dramatic operation in which, unfortunately, all help came too late.

Vögele has been a member of the Schönwies branch (Landeck district) of the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service for around 30 years. Labrador "Nessi" is the first avalanche dog that the 59-year-old has been working with for around a year.

Alarm came during a ski tour
On Saturday, the Imsterberg native was on a ski tour with "Nessi" when the avalanche on the Stopselzieher route to the summit of the Zugspitze was reported. A buried victim was reported. "The Martin 2 emergency helicopter flew me and 'Nessi' to Ehrwald shortly before 10 a.m.," Vögele explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

"Nessi" on the avalanche cone - the Labrador dog found the victim.
"Nessi" on the avalanche cone - the Labrador dog found the victim.(Bild: Zvg)

Difficult conditions on site
The conditions on site were difficult for the three helicopters that were alerted. "The masses of snow were directly under the Zugspitze cable car, and it was almost impossible to land because of the wind," says Vögele. Nevertheless, the Libelle Tirol police helicopter and Martin 2 managed to bring the dog handler to the avalanche cone.

"The victim's rucksack was discovered in the lower area, Nessi noticed nuts that had fallen out and became agitated. I calmed her down and then sent her off again."

Zitat Icon

That's when I saw her digging wildly with her front paws. The victim was only around 40 centimetres deep in the masses of snow.

Josef Vögele, Lawinenhundeführer

"Nessi" disappeared into the hollow
The Labrador then ran up the cone and disappeared into a hollow at the top. Vögele rushed right to the top: "I saw her digging wildly with her front paws," he explains. It had found the victim and had already dug through to the head and arms.

Only 40 centimetres deep in the avalanche
"I then immediately dug in myself with the shovel and shoveled the boy free at around 10.30 am. He was only around 40 centimetres deep in the avalanche," the experienced mountain rescuer explains. In the meantime, other rescue teams had rushed to the scene and the emergency doctors desperately tried to resuscitate the young man.

After about half an hour, they had to give up. The German had probably suffered too serious injuries in the crash. The Libelle Tirol finally flew the deceased down to the valley.

"Nessi" celebrates her birthday soon
It was one of the first avalanche missions for "Nessi", who belongs to the Landeck district avalanche dog team and will be four years old in January. Her thirst for action seems to be enormous even at a young age.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
