Moving video
Gottschalk: “Don’t worry about me”
TV legend Thomas Gottschalk's last TV appearance had been planned for a long time. However, the shocking cancer diagnosis that he recently made public raised the question of whether the 75-year-old would be able to celebrate his TV farewell in a fitting manner. Gottschalk has now spoken out on video.
"Please don't worry about me," the star presenter emphasized in a video on his Instagram channel. "You know that I take a positive approach to things. I'm doing the same in this case," explained Gottschalk. And even without mentioning his cancer diagnosis, everyone knows what he was referring to.
"Definitely involved"
Gottschalk confirmed in his video that he would "definitely be there" for the show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" on RTL at 8.15 pm on Saturday evening, confirming that his farewell can take place as planned. "I hope you'll tune in and be there," he appealed to his fans, adding: "On that note, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Your Thomas."
Gottschalk emphasized at the Romy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony in Kitzbühel last Friday that his audience is particularly close to his heart: "You always think that the older you get, the less grateful you are when it comes to awards like this," he said. "But you know that behind all these awards lies what has meant the most to you - namely the audience. And I have to thank the audience for staying loyal to me for so long."
However, the former darling of the TV nation no longer managed to win hearts as easily as he used to. Gottschalk offended with his statements. Be it in his now defunct "Supernasen" podcast with Mike Krüger or in interviews. The presenter, on the other hand, often felt misunderstood recently and complained about it publicly.
Together with Gottschalk, his co-stars Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger are also retiring from the private broadcaster's game show after seven years.
