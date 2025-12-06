Guest already sick
Avita thermal baths closed due to legionella
People who have been to the AVITA thermal spa in Bad Tatzmannsdorf (Burgenland) in the past 14 days should monitor their health. This is because water samples have tested positive for legionella. In Austria, every suspected case, case of illness or death must be reported!
On Friday, water samples taken by the Biological Station in the pools of the thermal baths as part of a routine bathing water test showed a positive result for legionella.
Immediate closure ordered
In addition, a person who stayed at the AVITA thermal spa in Bad Tatzmannsdorf and the associated hotel in November has already fallen ill with Legionella. The responsible district authority of Oberwart has therefore ordered the immediate official closure of the spa. The province of Burgenland is calling on all people who have been in the thermal baths in the past 14 days to monitor their state of health.
What is legionella?
Legionella are environmental germs that are widespread worldwide and are a natural component of surface water and groundwater in small numbers.
Legionella hardly multiplies in cold water. However, the heat-loving but heat-sensitive bacteria can also be kept in check with high temperatures. This is why hot water supply systems should be heated to temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius at regular intervals.
They can cause various clinical pictures in humans - from flu-like symptoms to severe pneumonia. According to AGES, the incubation period after an infection with the bacteria is two to ten days.
Drinking water contaminated with legionella poses no risk. However, there is a health risk if water containing legionella is inhaled as an aerosol (water spray, for example when showering). This means that showers, evaporative recooling systems (wet cooling towers) and poorly maintained whirlpools in particular pose a potential risk.
In the event of symptoms and for initial information, the emergency medical service on 141 and the free health advice line 1450 are available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.