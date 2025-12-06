Avita thermal baths closed due to legionella

Drinking water contaminated with legionella poses no risk. However, there is a health risk if water containing legionella is inhaled as an aerosol (water spray, for example when showering). This means that showers, evaporative recooling systems (wet cooling towers) and poorly maintained whirlpools in particular pose a potential risk.

In the event of symptoms and for initial information, the emergency medical service on 141 and the free health advice line 1450 are available.