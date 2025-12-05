Reaction to the draw
Rangnick reveals: “We have already gathered information …”
"I think it's a really exciting draw!" says ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, expressing his satisfaction with Austria's World Cup group. His team will face defending champions Argentina, Algeria and World Cup newcomers Jordan in Group J. A constellation to which the team boss attributes a special bonus.
"I also think it's good that we don't have any European opponents. I'm pleased that we're up against opponents we haven't played in recent years," said Rangnick immediately after the draw. And the team boss emphasized another point: "It's also positive that we don't start until 16 June, which gives us time to acclimatize."
The German explained that they have already gathered some information from the scouting department and will also try to select the right opponents for the test matches. "We're really looking forward to it, the whole country is in a soccer euphoria and we can hardly wait for it to start," he added.
Baumgartner is looking forward to Messi
What happens now? "We'll fly to the region tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to look at accommodation," reveals Rangnick, who also criticizes the draw show in Washington: "For an hour, the draw wasn't so much about soccer, you got the feeling, but more about other topics." But overall it was a well put together show.
"I think we've got a very exciting group, with the current world champion," says ÖFB team player Christoph Baumgartner, who is also motivated. The group already offers one bonus in particular: "Facing Lionel Messi in what will probably be his last World Cup is something special for us. We're really looking forward to it."
But the other group opponents are also exciting. "With Algeria, we have a team that certainly has quality, plays good soccer and has a lot of quality in attack with Mahrez. We certainly know Jordan the least, so we're certainly expecting something there." But the motto is clear: "I believe that the group is doable for us. We have to perform at the top level and are really looking forward to getting started."
"It's a very exciting group with very interesting opponents. Argentina is certainly the toughest opponent, I think Algeria is also very tough, a very good team, and Jordan is difficult to classify, but certainly deserves to be there and is no easy opponent either. But we know our strengths and qualities, we want to show them and try to be successful in this group and achieve our goal of getting through the group stage. But we also know that it won't be an easy task," added team captain David Alaba.
"Gives us confidence!"
"An exciting draw. I'm very pleased that we didn't get an opponent from Europe, but opponents that we haven't played for a long time or haven't played at all. Now it's all about getting the best possible quarters within the USA," emphasized sports director Peter Schöttel.
For Josef Pröll, the draw in Washington was "a highlight". "We are not only happy to be at the World Cup, but also to have a group that gives us security for our planning," said the chairman of the ÖFB supervisory board.
