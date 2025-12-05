"I'm over the moon"
ÖSV hopeful (17) provides a big surprise
Katharina Gruber caused a surprise for Austria on Friday at the start of the Nordic Combined World Cup. The 17-year-old ÖSV hopeful finished in a strong fourth place in the compact competition at last year's World Championship venue in Trondheim.
Lisa Hirner ensured another top result in sixth place. Ida Marie Hagen and Nathalie Armbruster tied for victory, with the Norwegian winning by a wafer-thin 0.1 seconds ahead of the German.
Gruber was already in fourth place after the jump, while Hirner improved by two positions from eighth place. It was by far the best result so far for the teenager, and her reaction was accordingly: "I'm over the moon. The weekend has got off to a great start and I'm already looking forward to tomorrow," said Gruber.
The preparation went very well for the young Upper Austrian on the hill. "The performance has got better and better. I don't know exactly what the key was," she admitted.
The performance has gotten better and better. I don't know exactly what the key was.
Katharina Gruber
Hirner: "It's not where I want to be"
Hirner had struggled on the hill, she said. "You can leave it at that, but it's not where I want to be." On Saturday, the women still have a mass start on the program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
