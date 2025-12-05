Woman attacked her ex-partner with a knife

At around 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday, the man (37) reported to the police. He had a slightly bleeding injury to his hip area and stated that he had just been attacked by his ex-partner (32). This was probably triggered by a child abduction carried out by the youth welfare office. The man had reported to the youth welfare office that the 32-year-old had been regularly abusing her two children, aged six and just under two, for some time.