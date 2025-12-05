Family drama in Graz
Woman attacked her ex-partner with a knife
The police had to be called out in Graz on Wednesday after a woman (32) attacked her ex-partner with a knife. The reason for the confrontation: the man had reported to the youth welfare office that she was abusing her children - the children were taken away from her.
At around 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday, the man (37) reported to the police. He had a slightly bleeding injury to his hip area and stated that he had just been attacked by his ex-partner (32). This was probably triggered by a child abduction carried out by the youth welfare office. The man had reported to the youth welfare office that the 32-year-old had been regularly abusing her two children, aged six and just under two, for some time.
Argument escalated into bloodshed
An argument then allegedly broke out in the woman's apartment. The suspect is said to have grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked the 37-year-old. He was slightly injured. She is also said to have made a dangerous threat against her ex-partner.
When the police arrived, the 32-year-old was no longer there. In the course of the investigation, however, videos were also seen that probably show the 32-year-old abusing the children. The public prosecutor's office then ordered her arrest. A manhunt launched immediately was initially unsuccessful.
Suspect remains silent
On Thursday, police officers from the Graz Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspect in the early hours of the morning. She refused to make a statement. Police officers took her to Graz-Jakomini prison.
