Police caught him
“Coke king” wallows in bed surrounded by drugs
A blow against the drug scene in Vienna-Floridsdorf! A 17-year-old teenager attracted the astonished looks of the officers as he lay in bed surrounded by packets of cocaine in his apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Three suspected buyers were caught at the same time. The police seized a total of 400 grams of cocaine and 11,600 euros in cash.
The police had suspected the 17-year-old Serbian for some time and had been observing how he always left the cocaine packages for his customers in the same place. On Wednesday, the officers finally struck: three suspected buyers were caught when they tried to pick up the narcotics at the same place. The three Serbs, aged 35, 48 and 54, were provisionally arrested.
Serbian (17) was lying in bed surrounded by drugs
The police did not want to miss the bigger fish - the suspected seller - either. The officers stormed the 17-year-old's bunker apartment and came across a clichéd and unusual scene. The Serbian was literally lying in a bed of "white gold". Countless packets of cocaine intended for sale surrounded the teenager, as the "Krone" learned.
In total, the Vienna police were able to seize a considerable sum of 11,600 euros in cash. During the search of the apartment, the officers also found 400 grams of cocaine.
Arrests and charges
All suspects were charged under the Narcotics Act. In addition, the 17-year-old, the 37-year-old and the 48-year-old were transferred to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
