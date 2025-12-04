“Coke king” wallows in bed surrounded by drugs

In total, the Vienna police were able to seize a considerable sum of 11,600 euros in cash. During the search of the apartment, the officers also found 400 grams of cocaine.

Arrests and charges

All suspects were charged under the Narcotics Act. In addition, the 17-year-old, the 37-year-old and the 48-year-old were transferred to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.