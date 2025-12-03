Historic! WSG Tirol win at Sturm for the first time

Sturm had little to counter the ball-savvy WSG after that. Philipp Semlic's team kept the pressure on and were able to celebrate another dream goal. Taferner had time and space - his long-range shot sank into the corner of the net. Säumel brought on the officially injured joker Otar Kiteishvili, but before Sturm could really start to catch up, the game seemed to be over. Baden Frederiksen sank a free-kick straight into the near corner. Christensen looked on motionless as his compatriot's shot was struck. The visitors went on to take their maiden victory with ease.