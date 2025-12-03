Champion disenchanted
Historic! WSG Tirol win at Sturm for the first time
Less than two weeks after the sensation in Salzburg, WSG Tirol delivered the next masterstroke in the Bundesliga! With the 3:1 victory in the supplementary match in Graz on Wednesday, the Tyroleans even achieved a novelty: at the 15th attempt, they managed their first ever victory at Sturm. The champions were knocked out after taking the lead while short-handed and are bottom of the home table with just four points from seven games.
Sturm took the lead through a standard goal from Jon Gorenc Stankovic (38'), but had to play the entire second half with ten men after Emanuel Aiwu was sent off (44'). The visitors deservedly turned the game around with goals from Nikolai Baden Frederiksen (53rd, 75th) and Matthäus Taferner (67th). Sturm not only missed out on a move to the top of the table, but also botched their dress rehearsal for the Graz derby against GAK on Sunday.
Wels and Malone get things going
After an even opening phase without any highlights, Moritz Wels fired the first warning shot for WSG. His attempt missed the far corner (14'). The former Graz player remained a constant source of danger, but failed to beat Sturm goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a central shot (23') and a header (27'). The Danish goalkeeper also prevented the 0:1 with a flying save from Baden Frederiksen (29).
Adam Stejskal also distinguished himself in the other goal. The WSG goalkeeper dived to save Maurice Malone's shot after a rarely seen chain of shots (32'). Before that, Malone had already been knocking on the door after a fine individual effort, but his deflected shot landed on the bar (22'). However, the champions took advantage of a loose ball before the break. Gorenc Stankovic headed in a powerful shot from Tomi Horvat's free-kick in the five-yard box.
Aiwu sent off after VAR check
Graz, who had made mistakes, weakened themselves shortly afterwards: Aiwu missed the ball and hit Wels in the knee area. Referee Harald Lechner showed the red card after VAR intervention (44'). Niklas Geyrhofer and Jacob Hödl came on in place of Horvat and the weak Seedy Jatta. Despite adopting a more defensive approach, however, Graz revealed huge gaps. The Tyroleans made the most of their third chance after the break in the 53rd minute: Baden Frederiksen struck a left-footed shot from 20 meters out.
Sturm had little to counter the ball-savvy WSG after that. Philipp Semlic's team kept the pressure on and were able to celebrate another dream goal. Taferner had time and space - his long-range shot sank into the corner of the net. Säumel brought on the officially injured joker Otar Kiteishvili, but before Sturm could really start to catch up, the game seemed to be over. Baden Frederiksen sank a free-kick straight into the near corner. Christensen looked on motionless as his compatriot's shot was struck. The visitors went on to take their maiden victory with ease.
The result:
SK Sturm Graz - WSG Tirol 1:3 (1:0)
Graz, Merkur Arena, 10,021 spectators, referee Lechner
Goals: 1:0 (38.) Gorenc Stankovic, 1:1 (53.) Baden Frederiksen, 1:2 (68.) Taferner, 1:3 (75.) Baden Frederiksen
Red card: Aiwu (44./Sturm)
Yellow cards: Geyrhofer or Boras, Ola-Adebomi, Müller, Wels
Sturm: Christensen - Malic (84. Grgic), Aiwu, Oermann, Karic - Rozga (69. Kiteishvili), Gorenc Stankovic, Horvat (46. Geyrhofer), Chukwuani - Malone (69. Kayombo), Jatta (46. Hödl)
WSG: Stejskal - Boras (88. Jaunegg), Lawrence, Kubatta - Naschberger (88. Huetz), Taferner, Müller, Böckle - Baden Frederiksen (80. Anselm), Ola-Adebomi (66. Hinterseer), Wels (80. Sabitzer)
