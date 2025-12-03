Polster, Herzog & Co.
These are the dream groups of our World Cup legends!
The World Cup footballers of 1990 and 1998 met at the Christmas market in Schönbrunn. They revealed their dream groups for Austria to the "Krone". The draw for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada will take place on Friday (6 pm in the Sportkrone.at live ticker).
The successful qualification of Ralf Rangnick's squad, the sensational run of the U17s. Reasons enough for our last World Cup kickers to date (1990 and 1998) to finally meet up again and rehash old stories!
After the curling match, a schnitzel dinner
Peter Artner took on the role of host. He invited his fellow legends to Vienna-Schönbrunn. Where Artner runs a stall at the magnificent Christmas market, offering warming drinks and langos, among other things. After a game of curling in front of the picturesque castle backdrop, the evening ended with a schnitzel dinner at the Figlmüller restaurant.
The "Krone" wanted to know from our World Cup-experienced ex-footballers which group they would like to see David Alaba & Co. in when the draw is made in Washington on Friday(6pm in the Sportkrone.at live ticker).
- Toni Polster: Canada, Qatar, DR Congo. "There's no easy group at the World Cup. But we could win this one and then we'll see."
- Andi Herzog: USA, Qatar, New Zealand. "I was assistant coach to Jürgen Klinsmann for five years with the USA. We would also be playing in the USA, which would be better than in the unpleasant altitude of Mexico. The group would be doable, and then we'd knock out the big boys in the knockout phase!"
- Heimo Pfeifenberger: Argentina, Scotland, Haiti. "I'm a huge fan of Argentina and Lionel Messi. We deserve to play against the reigning world champions and maybe even beat them."
- Michi Konsel: USA, Tunisia, Cape Verde. "I have a lot of faith in Austria because we have a close-knit team."
- Harald Cerny: Canada, Qatar, New Zealand. "If we get through the group, I have every confidence in the team."
- Peter Artner: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Haiti. "I'm hoping for Germany because we're simply better at the moment. And I'd like to see a rematch against Turkey in the World Cup, the European Championship exit hurt."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
