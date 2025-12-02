Ex-EU Commissioner now succeeds Harald Mahrer

Stocker wanted a "political professional"

As is well known, Chancellor Christian Stocker had the right to nominate someone for the post - and in Hahn he did not opt for a classic banker, but for an EU politician who is recognized across party and national borders. Hahn, who was also Minister of Science for the ÖVP before his time in Brussels, is currently EU Commissioner for Cyprus and will apparently hold the new post in addition to his other duties, at least from January 1, 2026. After all, an annual salary of 88,000 euros beckons for one of the best-paid part-time jobs in the Republic.