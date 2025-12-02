At the National Bank
Ex-EU Commissioner now succeeds Harald Mahrer
A political professional instead of a parade banker: from January, former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn will succeed Harald Mahrer, who has come under fire for various scandals, as the new President of the red-white-red National Bank. The official decision is to be made on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers.
At least at the National Bank, Harald Mahrer's succession is fixed: As the "Krone" has learned, former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn (ÖVP) will succeed Mahrer in the office of President. The corresponding decision is to be officially approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.
Stocker wanted a "political professional"
As is well known, Chancellor Christian Stocker had the right to nominate someone for the post - and in Hahn he did not opt for a classic banker, but for an EU politician who is recognized across party and national borders. Hahn, who was also Minister of Science for the ÖVP before his time in Brussels, is currently EU Commissioner for Cyprus and will apparently hold the new post in addition to his other duties, at least from January 1, 2026. After all, an annual salary of 88,000 euros beckons for one of the best-paid part-time jobs in the Republic.
Former First Minister Andreas Treichl and former ÖVP Vice-Chancellor Wilhelm Molterer were also recently said to have a good chance of winning the post. As the "Krone" reported, a duel between Hahn and Treichl emerged behind the scenes early on. It was only in March that Hahn's wife, former FPÖ Vice-Chancellor Susanne Riess-Hahn, resigned from the National Bank's General Council. Riess-Hahn was also criticized for her role as a member of the supervisory board of the insolvent Signa, owned by financial juggler René Benko.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
