Penalty as golden goal: Sturm win Styrian derby

"Our strengths are that we are not showing any weaknesses at the moment!"

In front of a sold-out crowd of 5085, Sturm will face a team in Hartberg that likes to let its opponents control the game and then counterattack with lightning speed through its attacking unit led by Elias Havel. Sturm struggled to a 1-0 home win in the first duel of the season, with Hartberg's Dominic Vincze scoring deep into stoppage time. Since then, the East Styrians have gone six rounds unbeaten, winning each of the last three. Hartberg are currently number 1 in Styria.