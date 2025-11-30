Bundesliga in the ticker
Penalty as golden goal: Sturm win Styrian derby
Round 15 of the Austrian Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg host champions SK Sturm Graz. We report live (see below). The score is currently 0:1.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Sturm want to find a way out of the negative spiral in the sold-out Styrian duel with the in-form TSV Hartberg. The champions have only won one of their last eight competitive matches - in the ÖFB Cup against Admira on penalties. Otar Kiteishvili and Co. are looking more and more helpless. Coach Jürgen Säumel detected a certain "tenseness" in Athens, but saw the recent games as necessary development steps that needed to be taken.
"Our strengths are that we are not showing any weaknesses at the moment!"
In front of a sold-out crowd of 5085, Sturm will face a team in Hartberg that likes to let its opponents control the game and then counterattack with lightning speed through its attacking unit led by Elias Havel. Sturm struggled to a 1-0 home win in the first duel of the season, with Hartberg's Dominic Vincze scoring deep into stoppage time. Since then, the East Styrians have gone six rounds unbeaten, winning each of the last three. Hartberg are currently number 1 in Styria.
In the table, TSV are level on points with LASK, Sturm and Austria in third place thanks to the better comparison in the direct duels. "Our successes have made this game even bigger. Our strengths are that we are not showing any weaknesses at the moment. We play with a lot of heart, passion but also intelligence," said coach Manfred Schmid. The recently suspended Marco Hoffmann is back, Tobias Kainz is about to play his 250th game for Hartberg.
