Long interrogations
Influencer: Ex-boyfriend now breaks his silence
In the case of the missing Graz influencer Stefanie P., her ex-boyfriend has been questioned by Styrian detectives for hours since Friday. The 31-year-old provided initial information, the police said on Saturday. Following new clues, the search for the missing woman is now to be resumed in Slovenia.
The ex-boyfriend of the 32-year-old woman from Graz, who was arrested in Slovenia, was handed over to the Austrian authorities on Friday. The suspect was questioned immediately and the man broke his silence for the first time. According to investigators, he is increasingly "willing to cooperate".
Pre-trial detention imposed
According to the police, his statements must first be verified - but they are also keeping a low profile for reasons of criminal tactics. Nevertheless, two other suspects - his brother and stepfather - have also been arrested. Both were remanded in custody in Graz-Jakomini prison on Saturday morning due to the risk of suspicion.
Search to continue in Slovenia
So far, the search for the woman has been unsuccessful. However, a spokesperson said that the search will resume on the Slovenian territory on Saturday due to new leads.
Relatives or work colleagues of the missing woman had informed the police last Sunday. They had not been able to reach the woman, who had spent the previous night at a Christmas party, by telephone and she had also not turned up for the photo shoot in Graz.
The investigation revealed that the woman's ex-boyfriend could be connected to her disappearance. The Slovenian police had arrested him on Monday evening, as he had been noticed near his burning car at the casino south of the Spielfeld border crossing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
