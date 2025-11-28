Stadlober was 40.6 seconds behind the victorious Frida Karlsson. Norway's Heidi Weng, who came second ahead of Moa Ilar and Ebba Andersson, prevented a Swedish one-two-three. "It worked much better than I expected and I'm really pleased that I was able to start the season so well," said Stadlober, the 2021 Olympic bronze medallist. She also highlighted the good equipment. "The gap to Frida Karlsson shows that I was able to take another step forward compared to last year. Now I'm already looking forward to the next races." Both Vermeulen and Stadlober will take a break in the sprint scheduled for Saturday.