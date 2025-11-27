U17 team boss Stadler:
“Can fly back to Austria with our heads held high”
"Unfortunately there was no happy ending, but we can fly back to Austria with our heads held high," said U17 team boss Hermann Stadler shortly after the 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the final.
Austria's U17 soccer team was denied the crowning glory of a sensational tournament performance. The ÖFB talents were beaten 0:1 (0:1) by Portugal in the final of the U17 World Cup in Doha on Thursday. Team boss Hermann Stadler's side were the first ÖFB team to reach a World Cup final, but a goal from Anisio Cabral (32) ended their dream of a World Cup title.
"At first we were naturally disappointed so soon after the game," said Stadler in the ORF interview after the final whistle. "But we showed our true colors, especially in the second half, and put up a great fight. We played too passively in the first half, our opponents were better than us."
"Extreme team spirit"
Stadler continued: "The disappointment outweighs the disappointment today. Everyone really got stuck in during the last five weeks in Qatar. We are a homogeneous squad, we had an extreme team spirit. You couldn't expect more. If someone had said beforehand that we would reach the final, we would have accepted it with a kiss on the hand. I'm very proud of the squad and the coaching team. Unfortunately, there was no happy ending, but we can fly back to Austria with our heads held high."
Christian Ebenbauer (Bundesliga CEO): "Even if the happy ending was missing today, our U17 team has made history and inspired the whole of Austria by reaching the final of a FIFA competition for the first time. It is a success for and by the whole of Austrian soccer - after all, the players in the squad come from eight different youth academies. The fact that some of the players in the squad have already gained valuable experience in professional soccer is an important function that is fulfilled by the ADMIRAL 2nd League. It shows that this gradual approach to professional soccer is the right way to train players."
Alexander Van der Bellen (Federal President): "Austria in the World Cup final - that only came true thanks to your dream performance, dear U17 team. I look forward to welcoming you to the Hofburg soon. The whole of Austria is proud of you. 1:0, my God, sometimes it ends like that, but you were great throughout the World Cup."
Michaela Schmidt (State Secretary for Sport): "Even if we all wished for a different result, I would still like to say to the team: All of Austria is proud of you, and you can be too! It's great that you've come this far, it's unforgettable that an Austrian team has reached a World Cup final. Cohesion, fighting spirit and hard work have brought you damn far. A big compliment also to the coaching team and the ÖFB staff and everyone who works to support Austria's young footballers."
ÖFB team goalkeeper Daniel Posch said after the game: "We really wanted it. We came into it better in the second half and were closer (to an equalizer, ed.). That hurts. The Portuguese were better today, you have to accept that. You could see that they're not European champions and now world champions for nothing."
