Career over?
Cruciate ligament rupture! Season over for Gut-Behrami
The fears have been confirmed, Lara Gut-Behrami has suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in her training crash, meaning the season is over for the Swiss skier. The 34-year-old has not yet decided whether she will hang up her skis for good ...
The diagnosis was announced a week after the injury: Ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee during training in Copper Mountain last Thursday. This was the result of examinations in Switzerland.
Sporting future open
The third place finisher in the giant slalom in Sölden in October will not be competing in any races this winter and will miss the Winter Games in Italy. However, Gut-Behrami has left open whether she will end her career at the end of the season as planned.
Not a tragedy
"I had imagined the next few months to be very different and was really looking forward to the rest of the ski season," the Swiss Ski Association quoted the Olympic champion from Beijing as saying in a press release. "My goal is to fully recover from this injury and get back to full performance. Only then will I know what the future holds for me," said Gut-Behrami. "We have seen dramatic events in our sport recently, fatal accidents involving young athletes. I believe that a knee injury, however complex it may be, cannot be considered a tragedy."
Women's head coach Beat Tschuor sympathizes with Gut-Behrami. "The Winter Olympics in her second home country of Italy were Lara's last big career goal. This serious injury is all the more bitter." It goes without saying that her absence will be serious and that the team will not only miss her as an athlete during the Olympic season, but also as a person.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
