Cruciate ligament rupture! Season over for Gut-Behrami

Not a tragedy

"I had imagined the next few months to be very different and was really looking forward to the rest of the ski season," the Swiss Ski Association quoted the Olympic champion from Beijing as saying in a press release. "My goal is to fully recover from this injury and get back to full performance. Only then will I know what the future holds for me," said Gut-Behrami. "We have seen dramatic events in our sport recently, fatal accidents involving young athletes. I believe that a knee injury, however complex it may be, cannot be considered a tragedy."