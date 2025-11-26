Chancellor is back: “The time for talking is over!”

At 2.07 p.m., the Chancellor appeared in the Federal Chancellery for the press conference. He thanked the media for their interest - only to have any rumors of his resignation nipped in the bud. "There have been many rumors about my state of health that have no basis in fact. I'm better than I was in the whole year before the operation. I was also able to chair the Council of Ministers in person on Wednesday."

Four points presented

Stocker is aware that the governing parties ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, which are struggling in the polls, are facing tough and important weeks in terms of domestic policy. "We must initiate the country's recovery. We have discussed four points for this. Time demands concrete measures", emphasized the Chancellor.

The government wants to tackle these four points:

Energy prices, households and companies

Necessary relief, deregulation and digitalization.

Distribution of costs between the federal and state governments

Structural reforms

Stocker wants to reduce energy costs by a further 500 million

As he announced at the press conference, energy costs are to be reduced by a further 500 million in the coming year. "We have already invested 130 million - and there will be more," Stocker revealed. The money for this is to come from federal investments and not burden the budget. Exactly where the funds will come from will not be announced until December. This 500 million plus the 500 million that is to come from the "Cheaper Electricity Act" would bring around one billion in relief for citizens and companies, Stocker explained.