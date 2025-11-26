New measures are coming
Chancellor is back: “The time for talking is over!”
Following his back operation, Christian Stocker returned to the Federal Chancellery on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, the ÖVP leader gave a press conference on the government's political plans for the near future. "The time for talking is over. Busy weeks await us. I am delighted to be back," emphasized the Chancellor.
At 2.07 p.m., the Chancellor appeared in the Federal Chancellery for the press conference. He thanked the media for their interest - only to have any rumors of his resignation nipped in the bud. "There have been many rumors about my state of health that have no basis in fact. I'm better than I was in the whole year before the operation. I was also able to chair the Council of Ministers in person on Wednesday."
Four points presented
Stocker is aware that the governing parties ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, which are struggling in the polls, are facing tough and important weeks in terms of domestic policy. "We must initiate the country's recovery. We have discussed four points for this. Time demands concrete measures", emphasized the Chancellor.
The government wants to tackle these four points:
- Energy prices, households and companies
- Necessary relief, deregulation and digitalization.
- Distribution of costs between the federal and state governments
- Structural reforms
Stocker wants to reduce energy costs by a further 500 million
As he announced at the press conference, energy costs are to be reduced by a further 500 million in the coming year. "We have already invested 130 million - and there will be more," Stocker revealed. The money for this is to come from federal investments and not burden the budget. Exactly where the funds will come from will not be announced until December. This 500 million plus the 500 million that is to come from the "Cheaper Electricity Act" would bring around one billion in relief for citizens and companies, Stocker explained.
Inflation rate of 2.0 as target
Low-income households, for example, are to receive a more favorable tariff. At the same time, he called on the opposition to give the "Cheaper Electricity Act" the necessary constitutional majority in the National Council in December. According to the Chancellor, the three-party coalition wants to achieve an inflation rate of 2.0 next year.
If this policy cannot fulfill the government's wishes, then I don't want to rule out that this was the last government of the middle.
Bundeskanzler Christian Stocker (ÖVP)
Stability pact to be adopted on Friday
Stocker's further announcement: the stability pact, which regulates the debt possibilities of local authorities, is to be adopted as early as next Friday. According to him, a signal is needed "that joint solutions can be found - with the federal government, federal states and municipalities." Also in the healthcare sector. Faster appointments for operations and more beds are needed. Stocker: "There is an agreement with the federal states that this must come from a single source."
Debureaucratization: "100 measures will be abolished"
On the subject of reducing bureaucracy, Stocker said: "In a week's time, we will have a Council of Ministers where we will clear out the bureaucracy. Around 100 measures will be abolished. We are serious about this. This is just the first step towards deregulation. The time for talking is over, I will make sure of that as Federal Chancellor."
"The operation was not straightforward"
The Chancellor also gave an update on his current state of health. "I had a stenosis that tormented me for a year. In the end, the operation was unavoidable. The operation was not uncomplicated, but it was successful. I took four weeks to work from home - on the advice of the doctors."
Stocker defies poor polls: "We've only been in office for nine months"
Stocker is aware that the polls for the governing parties are currently poor. "You have to take note of that and I take it very seriously. But we've only been in office for nine months. We have created a budget for two years. We have been able to make some progress - for example on the issue of safety. We were also able to reach a consensus with the Geeinen on wage agreements."
According to Stocker, the current government is pursuing a centrist policy. The Chancellor is self-critical: "But if this policy cannot fulfill the government's wishes, then I don't want to rule out the possibility that this was the last government of the center. Then there will be right-right or left-left."
What the Chancellor says about Wöginger and Mahrer
Stocker also made a statement about ÖVP heavyweights Harald Mahrer and August Wöginger, who have come under criticism. "The Wöginger case is before the courts. But he was elected in the last election - knowing what he is accused of. As far as Mahrer is concerned, he has also paid the highest price with his personal consistency. Now it's all about streamlining and better conditions for companies."
This morning, the ÖVP chairman chaired the Council of Ministers for the first time since his back operation. The Chancellor had been working from home since the operation and was represented by his State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
