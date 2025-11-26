Half of the Unimarkt stores now appear to be saved

Spar has secured 23 locations

With the takeovers by Rewe and Spar, almost half of the Unimarkt stores appear to be secured for the time being. Spar is taking over a total of 23 stores, eleven of which are in Styria, five in Upper Austria, four in Lower Austria, two in Salzburg and one in Burgenland. The employees are to be kept on. The parties have also agreed not to disclose the purchase price and this transaction is also still subject to the necessary antitrust approval.