Let’s go! Will our lads make it to the final?

As the first half progressed, however, the ÖFB squad got into the game better and were able to make their mark time and again, particularly through Hasan Deshishku, but were unable to create any good chances. After the break, the match was evenly poised before Moser's big moment arrived once again. After a great through pass from Jakob Werner, the 17-year-old FC Liefering attacker struck a left-footed shot into the far corner via the inside of the post. It was his third goal of the tournament from play and he also converted four penalties.