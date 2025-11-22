Authorities know nothing
Mystery about 13 wanted neo-Nazis in Austria
Our police are currently facing a mystery. According to media reports, neighboring Germany is searching for 535 neo-Nazis by warrant - 13 of them are said to be in Austria. But where?
The news hit Germany like a bombshell. "Spiegel", "Focus", "Die Zeit" and all TV and radio stations reported on a sensational police search warrant. They were searching for right-wing extremists with 535 arrest warrants. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 714 arrest warrants have not yet been executed against these individuals.
39 are wanted for brutal acts of violence
So far, so alarming. It is obvious that some of the wanted persons have already fled abroad to avoid arrest. 115 neo-Nazis are said to have fled, 39 of the 115 people are wanted for acts of brutal violence.
However, opinions differ on the question of where the right-wing extremists are. According to the German Ministry of the Interior, 13 of the neo-Nazis are believed to be in Austria. There was no concrete information on the extremists who had fled to Austria.
Did they forget to inform the Austrian police?
The "Krone" asked the Austrian Ministry of the Interior whether there was more information on the wanted persons. The answer was somewhat surprising. The Austrian police do not even know which 13 people are involved.
The German Ministry of the Interior should have dutifully responded to the request from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag. However, they seem to have forgotten to inform their colleagues in the countries where the wanted persons are believed to be living.
Even the state security services do not currently know which 13 arrest warrants should be executed in this context. This will probably give the 13 wanted persons enough time to flee to other countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
