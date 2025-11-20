"Die Krone" exclusive
“Like Messi”: Vikings coach celebrates ÖFB and Haaland
Norway have done it like Austria! First World Cup qualifying success since 1998, the Scandinavians are ecstatic after the final 4:1 in Italy. The father of success Erling Haaland explains the miracle to the "Krone" and pays tribute to the ÖFB team ...
The interview with Vikings coach Stale Solbakken!
Simple question, how are you feeling now after this historic triumph? You made a fool of Italy 4:1 away from home and led your home country to another major soccer event since 1998.
Solbakken: I'm just relieved and happy. It's the first time since 1998, when I was a player myself, that Norway has qualified for a World Cup. I'm happy for the whole country, which is now in soccer fever. Hopefully we can continue this in the summer.
Stale Solbakken sees Haaland at the level of Messi and Cristiano
Was the 5-1 Nations League defeat to Austria in Linz in October 2024 a key moment in their continued success?
Not really, because it was still 1-1 at half-time. Then came 15 minutes where everything just went wrong. Incidentally, a month earlier we had beaten Austria 2:1 at home and our friend Novakovic and Slovenia 3:0. Of course a 1:5 makes a lot of noise, but I think we were already on the right track then too. And we had to play all those games without Martin Odegaard, who was injured at the time. We simply had to keep a cool head back then and that's what we did. That's not the job of journalists, but of us as coaches and players.
How can you dampen expectations now? Everyone knows that Norway has an incredibly high level of individual quality in the team?
First of all, the pleasure of being one of the best teams in the world again outweighs anything else. Of course, expectations will rise the closer we get to the summer, but we have to approach it with confidence and a relaxed attitude. Let's wait and see what the draw on December 5 brings. Anything is possible for us.
On a good day, Austria can beat any team in the world.
Stale Solbakken
You could talk about Erling Haaland for hours every day. Pep Guardiola, his coach at ManCity, said the other day that he is now on a par with Il Grande, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. You just have to look at the numbers. Do you agree with him now?
They are different players. Erling is different to those two. But when you see the age and the numbers, it's only fair to compare, yes. Erling is only 25, Messi has been delivering those numbers for 15 years and Erling has been doing it for five years now. I think it's only fair to say: Erling is the best center forward there is in the world! He's the most dangerous number nine out there. I can say that even as a Norwegian ...
We've already talked briefly about Austria. Just like Norway, Ralle Rangnick's team have managed to qualify for the first time since 1998. Are you surprised by this?
I'm not surprised at all. They have a very good coach in Ralf Rangnick and a very good team. What you can say about Austria is that they are a very hard-working team, they have a great organization on the pitch, everyone runs for everyone else. You could already see that at the European Championships in Germany. I think Austria can beat any team in the world on a good day.
And Germany? You also worked for FC Köln in the German Bundesliga.
Solbakken: Germany is one of the top teams, as we saw at the European Championships. If Jamal Musiala comes back and harmonizes with Flo Wirtz and Kai Havertz comes back, they will play a very good role again, also because they have a number nine again, Nick Woltemade from Newcastle. Germany will again be among the favorites. They also have a very good coach in Julian Nagelsmann. I'm counting on Musiala in particular, because I think he's one of the best midfielders in Europe, and Wirtz will come back stronger. The offense is very strong.
Did the failure/chapter in Cologne in 2012 make you a better coach?
I think so. Looking back, when I came to Cologne, there was no leadership there at all. Wolfgang Overath had suddenly resigned as president. It was totally chaotic behind the scenes. Everyone knows that Volker Finke and I weren't the best of friends from day one. It was very difficult to work. It was Horstmann's last year. It was Podolski's last year. Novakovic felt like he was injured the whole time. He had scored 16 goals the year before. Pedro Geromel was also often injured.
There was too much noise internally that had nothing to do with soccer as such, but things went well for a long time until Podolski got injured in an indoor tournament. He was the best player in the Bundesliga until then. Incidentally, he wrote me a very, very nice message a few months ago when we were successful in the Nations League. I enjoyed the Bundesliga. I really enjoyed the city. I really liked the people there, my wife and I like to come back to Cologne from time to time for a visit.
Thank you Majstore.
