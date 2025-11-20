“Like Messi”: Vikings coach celebrates ÖFB and Haaland

You could talk about Erling Haaland for hours every day. Pep Guardiola, his coach at ManCity, said the other day that he is now on a par with Il Grande, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. You just have to look at the numbers. Do you agree with him now?

They are different players. Erling is different to those two. But when you see the age and the numbers, it's only fair to compare, yes. Erling is only 25, Messi has been delivering those numbers for 15 years and Erling has been doing it for five years now. I think it's only fair to say: Erling is the best center forward there is in the world! He's the most dangerous number nine out there. I can say that even as a Norwegian ...