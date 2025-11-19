New holiday for the World Cup? Van der Bellen reacts

"Well, dear Marko Arnautovic, you had an idea last night that the federal government and I should support. Take a look," said Van der Bellen in a video posted on social media - and rummaged through a picture of the World Cup trophy. "Looks familiar, doesn't it? If this is brought back to Vienna at the end of July next year, then maybe we'll talk about it again, I could imagine," said Van der Bellen.