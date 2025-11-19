Stocker too
New holiday for the World Cup? Van der Bellen reacts
The national holiday called for by Marko Arnautović on the day of the successful World Cup qualification will not be fulfilled. "Dear Marko Arnautovic, the date has been set. November 18th may not be a public holiday, but it's certainly a day to celebrate!" wrote Chancellor Christian Stocker on Instagram on Wednesday. At least Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen left a glimmer of hope.
"Well, dear Marko Arnautovic, you had an idea last night that the federal government and I should support. Take a look," said Van der Bellen in a video posted on social media - and rummaged through a picture of the World Cup trophy. "Looks familiar, doesn't it? If this is brought back to Vienna at the end of July next year, then maybe we'll talk about it again, I could imagine," said Van der Bellen.
Austria currently has 13 public holidays a year. A public holiday can be declared by a majority vote in the National Council.
Arnautovic with "announcement" after 1:1
Arnautović had declared after the 1:1 against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday evening in the joy of Austria's first World Cup qualification in 28 years: "I have an announcement to the Federal Chancellor and the Federal President. I ask you that November 18th should be a public holiday."
It should be celebrated by all people in Austria. "It's not just our triumph, it's also your triumph."
