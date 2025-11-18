World Cup qualifying showdown
Line-up! How Austria will start against Bosnia
Here it is, the starting line-up with which Austria team boss Ralf Rangnick is looking for success in the World Cup qualifying showdown against Bosnia-Herzegovina and wants to secure a World Cup ticket.
Here is the line-up:
Austria's national soccer team is facing the big final for its first World Cup appearance in 28 years today. In the sold-out Happel Stadium, one point against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be enough for the ÖFB team to secure first place in Group H and thus a ticket to the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. If they lose, they would have to win two play-off games in March to make it to North America after all.
Team boss Ralf Rangnick reported on Monday at the final press conference of great anticipation for the match. "The boys are highly motivated, we are all highly motivated and can hardly wait for this game to be played." When asked whether the clash with Edin Dzeko and Co. was the most important of his tenure, the German replied: "It's definitely the most important game since the EURO."
Rangnick is focusing on additional stimuli in the immediate preparations. "We always try to give the team not only the tactical match plan, but also something in the emotional area that has to do with the respective game." The 67-year-old did not go into detail on this topic.
The statistics clearly speak in favor of Rangnick's squad. In six games against Bosnia, they have won two, drawn three and lost just once, with a goal difference of 6:4. Of their most recent 16 home internationals, the Austrian side have lost just one - 3-2 against Belgium in the European Championship qualifiers on October 13, 2023.
World Cup pot two likely if they win
In the event of a win, Austria would very likely be in pot two in the World Cup group draw on December 5 in Washington, while a draw would probably see them slip into pot three. Should they lose, they would have to enter the play-off next March, which will be drawn on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
