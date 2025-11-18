Line-up! How Austria will start against Bosnia

Austria's national soccer team is facing the big final for its first World Cup appearance in 28 years today. In the sold-out Happel Stadium, one point against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be enough for the ÖFB team to secure first place in Group H and thus a ticket to the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. If they lose, they would have to win two play-off games in March to make it to North America after all.