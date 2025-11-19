But not the food?
Explosive twist over dead vacationing family in Turkey
A family vacation in Istanbul ended in a nightmare: four members of a Hamburg family, including two children, died within a few days. However, the case has now taken a dramatic turn: According to initial toxicology reports, chemical poisoning in the hotel could be responsible for the deaths - not food poisoning, as initially suspected. The public is waiting for the full report from the authorities.
According to initial excerpts available to the German magazine "Der Spiegel", the family may have been exposed to the pesticide aluminum phosphide, which was used on the first floor of the hotel to combat bedbugs. The poison could have entered the rooms via the ventilation system or through the water. Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain occurred a few hours after exposure and led to severe cardiovascular disorders, shock and multiple organ failure.
Vacationing family does not survive trip
The mother and her two children died last week, the father died on Monday after days in intensive care despite multiple resuscitation attempts. After samples have been taken for a forensic examination, he is to be buried next to his family members on Wednesday in the western Anatolian district of Bolvadin.
The family, who traveled to Turkey every year, had also renovated an apartment in Bolvadin and wanted to settle there permanently. Relatives have set up a place of mourning in their hometown of Ortakarabağ and have announced that they will exhaust all legal means to find out the cause of death.
Other hotel guests with signs of poisoning
In addition to the family, two other hotel guests showed similar symptoms of poisoning, but have since been able to leave hospital. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities arrested eleven people, including hotel employees and food vendors, four of whom are suspected of involuntary manslaughter.
The tragedy is reminiscent of the death of a German Erasmus student from Hamburg in Istanbul around a year ago. 23-year-old Marlene P. died after being poisoned by insecticides that had been used to control bedbugs in her building. The forensic report confirms that the pesticides spread as gas and led to poisoning in her apartment.
Investigations into both cases are continuing. Only the complete toxicological analysis will clarify whether the Hamburg family died from the pesticide in the hotel and whether there are parallels to the student's death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.