Explosive twist over dead vacationing family in Turkey

According to initial excerpts available to the German magazine "Der Spiegel", the family may have been exposed to the pesticide aluminum phosphide, which was used on the first floor of the hotel to combat bedbugs. The poison could have entered the rooms via the ventilation system or through the water. Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain occurred a few hours after exposure and led to severe cardiovascular disorders, shock and multiple organ failure.