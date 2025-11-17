“The most important and biggest game of my career!”

Alaba's wish fulfilled

David Alaba, who has been absent recently, at least took part in the warm-up program during the final training session on Monday. When asked whether the captain would be able to play against the Bosnians, Ralf Rangnick simply said: "David took part in training with the team again today for the first time at his own request. We have complied with this request." However, it is still unlikely that the Real Madrid international will play.