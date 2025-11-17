World Cup showdown for ÖFB
“The most important and biggest game of my career!”
"For me, it's the most important and biggest game of my career," emphasizes Marko Arnautovic ahead of the decisive World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday (20:45/live in the sportkrone.at ticker).
The tension is rising! The big showdown will take place on Tuesday at the sold-out Happel Oval, with just one point enough for Austria to qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years. "Everyone is aware of what's at stake tomorrow," emphasizes Arnautovic.
Whole family in the stadium
It will be another emotional evening for him in Vienna. Arnautovic broke Toni Polster's ÖFB goal record in the 10:0 goal festival against San Marino in October. "That was a great moment for me. But tomorrow, it's another level above that. My whole family will be here and I can't wait to play the game," said the 36-year-old.
Alaba's wish fulfilled
David Alaba, who has been absent recently, at least took part in the warm-up program during the final training session on Monday. When asked whether the captain would be able to play against the Bosnians, Ralf Rangnick simply said: "David took part in training with the team again today for the first time at his own request. We have complied with this request." However, it is still unlikely that the Real Madrid international will play.
For the "final" in the World Cup qualifiers, the team boss wants to give his protégés not only the tactical match plan, but also "something in the emotional area". This already led to success in Cyprus, when Alaba really fired up his team-mates with a pre-match dressing room speech.
Visit from Van der Bellen
Arnautovic, Alaba and Co. also received a great honor on Monday: Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen paid a visit to the ÖFB team. The head of state wished the team good luck for the match against Bosnia. "He said he was proud of us," reveals Arnautovic. The reward will now be the long-awaited World Cup ticket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.