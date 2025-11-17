6 weeks after trial
Acquitted in the Anna (12) case arrested
So now it has happened after all: Two of the young men acquitted in the Anna case have been arrested. They are alleged to have committed a robbery in Vienna just a few weeks after the controversial acquittal in the group assault of a twelve-year-old girl.
At the end of August, there was an outcry across the country. Ten boys who had sexual intercourse with the then 12-year-old Anna (name changed) over a period of weeks were acquitted in Vienna's regional court. It was not only the verdict that caused a stir, but also the disrespectful behavior of the defendants in the country. One of them gave the media representatives the middle finger.
Old crime scenes also in the new case
The girl, who had claimed to be 14, was passed from one person to another in a hotel room in Favoriten. More than ten teenagers, including some from the Antonsplatz clique in Vienna's Favoriten district, assaulted the child that night. Sexual acts took place in a stairwell, a hobby room and a parking garage.
Shortly after the acquittals, it became known that another case was being investigated: Again, it is about a then 12-year-old victim who is said to have been sexually abused, threatened, coerced, beaten and spat on. Again by boys from the Antonsplatz clique.
Several names known from the Anna case appear in the harrowing act. Once again, a hobby room, a stairwell and a corridor toilet are the scenes. The victim says that the boys knew she was only twelve. And that violence had been used. Despite this, the youths, who are between 15 and 19 years old, have remained at large. The public prosecutor's office is investigating seven suspects for various offenses, including serious sexual abuse of minors, sexual assault, continued use of violence, dangerous threats and bodily harm.
Arrest after robbery
Now the ticking time bomb has burst: a juvenile and an adult, who were allegedly also charged in the Anna case, are said to have been arrested in Vienna and are being held in the Gray House. Lawyer Mirsad Musliu confirmed to "Krone" that his 17-year-old client has been in custody since last week: "I can't give any information about the content of the case." According to reports, the two are accused of committing a robbery in a parking garage. Several thousand euros are allegedly involved. The presumption of innocence applies to all those named.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.