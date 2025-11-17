Acquitted in the Anna (12) case arrested

Arrest after robbery

Now the ticking time bomb has burst: a juvenile and an adult, who were allegedly also charged in the Anna case, are said to have been arrested in Vienna and are being held in the Gray House. Lawyer Mirsad Musliu confirmed to "Krone" that his 17-year-old client has been in custody since last week: "I can't give any information about the content of the case." According to reports, the two are accused of committing a robbery in a parking garage. Several thousand euros are allegedly involved. The presumption of innocence applies to all those named.