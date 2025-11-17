Police officer revealed where speed cameras were located on WhatsApp

What do you do if you don't want to get caught up in a traffic stop? There are plenty of technical helpers such as sat navs with integrated police warnings, but traffic offenders in the Vöcklabruck district had an even more powerful tool at their disposal from the beginning of 2023 to the end of 2024: a WhatsApp group with over 1,000 members, in which the locations and times of traffic checks were passed on. Where this information came from will be heard at Wels Regional Court on Tuesday.