Creepy surprise
“Giant spider crawled out of my Christmas package!”
For the first time, Roland Posch ordered from the online marketplace "Temu", where extremely cheap products are sold - and was immediately delivered a shock: In addition to Christmas presents, vermin from China also arrived in Burgenland.
Christmas is just over a month away. Time to get some presents, thought Roland Posch from Burgenland. Because many of his friends shop at the Chinese online marketplace "Temu" and he also receives constant advertising from the platform, the 55-year-old recently rummaged through the gigantic range of bargains.
He knows that "Temu" is notorious for offering counterfeit products, manipulating return conditions, circumventing customs duties, offering no buyer protection and phishing attempts to steal personal data. But in the midst of the shopping frenzy, all that was forgotten. One click and the order was booked.
He hadn't expected this "free gift"
The delivery arrived a few days later. Full of anticipation, Posch cut open the bag and started sorting. "In the confusion, I didn't even notice it at first. But then it was suddenly there: this ten-centimeter black spider with long, thin legs!" he says, shaking with disgust.
"Temu" wants to know if he's happy
Because the creepy-crawly was moving slowly, the technician was able to take a photo with his cell phone as proof. But the next moment he had already lost sight of the spider. "It has obviously crawled under a box. I really hope it's just this one pet," says Posch. After all, user reports indicate that there are always vermin in "Temu" parcels - such as beetles, larvae, mites and bugs.
In any case, it was Posch's first and last order: "I have since received an email from Temu asking whether I am satisfied with the delivery. They can take poison that I find the right words!" Incidentally, the Burgenlander wants to give the items he ordered to friends as gifts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.