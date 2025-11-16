Choking on goose: waiters became lifesavers

First aid course pays for itself after a few days

He immediately called his colleague Zoltan for help, as he told the "Krone" on Saturday evening. Luckily for him, he not only rushed to the scene of the incident in a matter of seconds, but had also completed a first aid course just a few days ago. So he knew exactly what to do. He lifted the lady and applied the Heimlich maneuver, which is helpful for choking victims.