In a Döbling restaurant
Choking on goose: waiters became lifesavers
When a Viennese woman choked on her goose with dumplings at the "Gasthof Zum Renner" in Döbling on Saturday afternoon, quick action was required. Thank goodness waiter Zoltan had just completed his first aid course a few days earlier. In a tour de force, the waiters, guests and rescuers managed to stabilize the woman.
It was a perfectly normal Saturday afternoon in November for the staff of the popular Döbling inn "Zum Renner". It was a full house at Nußdorfer Platz 4, all the tables were occupied - and naturally in the fall, there were lots of orders for goose. No one would have thought that it would be a Viennese woman who would be the one to suffer.
Coughing turned out to be a fight for survival
Waiter Philip was in charge of the area of the restaurant where he suddenly heard a cough at around 2 pm. Not unusual in itself in times of colds. But he quickly realized that it was serious. "I immediately raised the alarm," he explains. And rightly so, because a woman had choked on her food and was fighting for her life.
Fortunately, Zoltan had only completed his first aid course a few days ago.
Auch Kellner Philip half seinem Kollegen
First aid course pays for itself after a few days
He immediately called his colleague Zoltan for help, as he told the "Krone" on Saturday evening. Luckily for him, he not only rushed to the scene of the incident in a matter of seconds, but had also completed a first aid course just a few days ago. So he knew exactly what to do. He lifted the lady and applied the Heimlich maneuver, which is helpful for choking victims.
Professional rescue praises the waiters' dedicated efforts
It was an effective method, as the woman spat out at least some of what she had swallowed. "A woman then helped with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, another guest called the emergency services," waiter Philip told the Krone. The professional rescuers also praised the commitment of the staff and guests. As the woman still had problems breathing, the paramedics used a special device to clear her mouth and throat.
Life-saving maneuver
The Heimlich maneuver was developed in 1974 by American thoracic surgeon Henry Heimlich. It is used when there is a foreign body in the windpipe. The rescuer grasps the standing or seated patient from behind around the upper abdomen. Jerky jolts are intended to force the foreign body out of the airways.
Dumpling found on the floor during cleaning
The patient was stabilized and taken to hospital. Meanwhile, Philipp and Zoltan discovered a dumpling in a pool of blood while cleaning the floor. It is not clear whether this was the culprit or whether the lady had choked on a goose bone. As the patient was doing well under the circumstances, the two waiters who became lifesavers were able to laugh again the next day.
I never thought I would need the first aid course so quickly. That was real teamwork.
Kellner Zoltan am nächsten Tag
Inn is looking for a blonde lifesaver
Zoltan never thought he would need his course knowledge so quickly. He completed his last first aid course 30 years ago. The next day, they are both back at work - "the restaurant is fully booked," laughs Zoltan. And he would like to thank a young blonde lady. She performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the woman. The restaurant would be delighted if she reads this and gets in touch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.