“Gender madness” at elementary school: parents in a rage!

"Simplification" under discussion

The Directorate of Education emphasizes that it is up to each school to decide how gender information appears on registration forms. "There are no mandatory requirements. The schools are guided by the general legal framework for protection against discrimination," explains a spokesperson. However, they are already in contact with the school and the responsible quality manager as well as the school management. "We are discussing the form and will simplify it if necessary," they said in response to a Krone inquiry.