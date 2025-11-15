From diverse to inter
“Gender madness” at elementary school: parents in a rage!
There are no fewer than six options when it comes to the gender of future elementary school pupils on an application form for an elementary school in Lower Austria. Parents are up in arms and the Education Directorate is being called upon to take action.
Male, female, diverse, open or inter? Or perhaps you would prefer not to specify? A registration form for the Absdorf elementary school in the Tulln district has left parents stunned. There are no fewer than six options to choose from when asked about their child's gender. "That's more than any multiple-choice test," says one annoyed father.
"Something is fundamentally wrong"
The controversial registration form has also reached the local FPÖ. "The parents are calling it absurd and crazy, and they're not wrong. If an elementary school in Absdorf issues such ideologically charged forms, something is fundamentally wrong," says local councillor Daniel Hollensteiner.
This gender madness must be stopped. Inter plays soccer at best, but has no place in an elementary school.
Andreas Bors zieht einen Vergleich zur Fußball-Mannschaft Inter Mailand
He receives support from Andreas Bors, member of the provincial parliament. "What is happening at Absdorf elementary school is an alarming example of how ideological experiments are now being passed on to our children unfiltered," says Bors. The Freedom Party member describes it as completely unworldly to present a child of primary school age with six gender options.
Immediate intervention required
"This intolerable gender madness must stop", Bors demands that the Education Directorate intervene immediately. "The authorities must put an end to this abuse immediately and ensure that normality returns to our schools. Elementary school are not test laboratories for gender ideologies," the Freedom Party member is annoyed.
"Simplification" under discussion
The Directorate of Education emphasizes that it is up to each school to decide how gender information appears on registration forms. "There are no mandatory requirements. The schools are guided by the general legal framework for protection against discrimination," explains a spokesperson. However, they are already in contact with the school and the responsible quality manager as well as the school management. "We are discussing the form and will simplify it if necessary," they said in response to a Krone inquiry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.