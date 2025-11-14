Pursuit in Tyrol
Drunk driver flees down a ski slope – shot fired!
A 26-year-old driver in the Tyrolean Zillertal had a wild and above all spectacular chase with the police on Friday night: the drunk driver tried to flee from the police - the mad dash ultimately even led over a forest path into the ski area, where the driver got out and ran down the slope. The suspect only gave up when the officers fired warning shots.
Shortly before midnight, the "car with a conspicuous driving style" came into the sights of a police patrol on the B169 Zillertalstraße. "The vehicle repeatedly left the lane and drove onto the right-hand verge several times," the investigators describe. The officers used "clear signs" to ask the driver to stop. But he didn't feel like it - and stepped on the gas.
Crashed on a hilltop in the ski area
In the local area, he had exceeded the speed limit by up to 77 km/h. "The journey finally led along a forest road into a ski resort, where the car came to a halt on a hilltop," said the investigators, describing the spectacular scenes.
He ran down the steep ski slope despite it being completely dark. As he ignored all shouts and requests to stop, the officers fired blank shots.
Die Ermittler von der Polizei
The driver then got out and fled on foot. "He ran down the steep ski slope despite it being completely dark. As he ignored all shouts and requests to stop, the officers fired blank shots."
Suspect threw himself on the ground
The man then gave up and ended his escape. "He lay down on the ground and was arrested", the investigators continued. The police emphasized that the shooting caused neither personal injury nor damage to property.
Ticket lost, car confiscated
The suspect is a 26-year-old local man. The escape route was around 20 kilometers in total. A breathalyzer test revealed that he was heavily intoxicated. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated and the car temporarily impounded due to the massive speeding.
The man had seriously injured himself while skiing downhill on the ski slope. He was first treated by the emergency services and then taken to hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.