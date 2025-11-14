Inferno commissioned?
Fire in traditional inn: tenant arrested!
It was a shock for many at the beginning of June: just two days after its temporary closure, the traditional Innsbruck restaurant Stieglbräu near the Landhaus went up in flames. Fire investigators were quickly certain: the fire had been started! Now arrests have been made. Explosive: one of those arrested is the last tenant!
Monday, June 2, 2025: A fire suddenly broke out in the well-known Stieglbräu near the Landhaus and Casino shortly before 4.30 am. Thick smoke and sometimes huge flames billowed out of the interior. Several people - including a family - had to be evacuated from the apartments above.
From Eduard Wallnöfer to Ernst Happel
The inn was largely destroyed. It was well-known in the city, throughout Tyrol and beyond the borders of the province. Even Tyrol's legendary, deceased long-term governor Eduard Wallnöfer (ÖVP) was a regular guest there. And coaching legend Ernst Happel also spent many hours there during his time with FC Swarovski Tirol, perhaps coming up with tactics for the next match.
The fire investigators from the police came to the following conclusion on the same day: "At present, it can be assumed that it was a deliberate, criminal act," the statement read. Further investigations are underway, it was also emphasized at the time.
Explosive suspicion: fire commissioned?
And now - months later - these investigations have apparently led to arrests! An extremely explosive detail: one of the suspects is the last tenant of the traditional inn for the time being. Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, confirmed that there was strong suspicion that he had ordered the arson.
Two Bulgarians are said to have carried out the order. One of them - like the tenant - is in custody in Innsbruck. The other would still be in custody in his home country.
The presumption of innocence applies
The Bulgarian suspect in custody in Innsbruck has confessed and incriminated the tenant. The latter, in turn, denies the allegations. The third suspect apparently claims to have been framed. All three suspects are presumed innocent.
