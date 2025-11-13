Pressure became too great
Mahrer resignation fixed – Tyrolean takes over!
The pressure was too much: as the "Krone" has just learned, Harald Mahrer will soon be stepping down as President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The current Vice President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, Martha Schultz, is to take over. A further crisis meeting with all regional presidents will take place tomorrow.
Harald Mahrer's attempt to break free did not succeed, and on Thursday it was announced that the powerful President of the Chamber of Commerce will have to step down. The exact date is still unknown, Mahrer himself has not yet made a statement. His immediate successor would automatically be the current Vice President Martha Schultz.
Final succession will probably take some time
However, a long-term succession is not easy to arrange. This would first have to be approved by the Economic Parliament. The dominant black business association there could only nominate a person directly after the resignation, who would then be the designated president.
The pressure within the ÖVP was probably too great. In addition to Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, Thomas Stelzer, head of Upper Austria, also voiced criticism. Mikl-Leitner literally spoke of "frontal damage".
The salary scandal was triggered by the fact that Mahrer received 88,000 euros per year as OeNB President in addition to his salary as WKO President. Other salary increases in the chamber had also caused a stir. Mahrer then announced that he would resign from his position at the National Bank "in the near future". Now he has probably also lost his position in the Chamber of Commerce.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
