"Drug colossus"
Charges now pending against 300-kilo inmate from Vienna
According to rumors, the 29-year-old Viennese, who was considered Austria's heaviest inmate, lost weight while in custody at Korneuburg prison (Lower Austria). The suspected dealer is now facing trial. He faces one to 15 years in prison.
Based on information from the Federal Criminal Police Office, it was suspected that a bunker apartment existed in a building in Vienna-Favoriten. And indeed, on July 19, a man was observed selling narcotics. The highlight: the man was not connected to the drug bunker that was discovered in the building thanks to him.
The officers took all the keys from the dealer and tested where they were locked. A resident heard one of these locking attempts and opened the door. Tough luck! The officers immediately detected a strong smell of cannabis.
This is how the case of the 29-year-old who made headlines as Austria's most serious prisoner came to light. According to reports, a special bed had to be welded together for the client of lawyer Philipp Wolm in Korneuburg prison. The Viennese weighed almost 300 kilograms when he was arrested. He is accused of large-scale drug trafficking. "Due to his state of health, my client is not in a position to commit such serious crimes," says Wolm.
Trial to take place in December
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the alleged dealer and an alleged accomplice who cared for the 29-year-old in the apartment together with his brother. One of the two brothers was arrested and the case was dropped. "I assume that the second will also be acquitted," says Christian Werner, who is representing the brothers. One of them is also on trial because suspicious pictures and DNA traces were found on a bag of ketamine in the bed drawer.
Based on the seized drugs and in particular the numerous empty drug packages in the apartment, the prosecution assumes that 60 kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of amphetamine and 46.5 kilograms of cannabis were transported from there to customers.
The trial, which could result in one to 15 years in prison, is scheduled to take place in December in Vienna's Landl district - the setting will be exciting. It is unclear how the obese prisoner can be presented.
Rumor has it that his health has improved since his arrest in the summer. The colossus is said to have lost a lot of weight, "only" weighing just over 200 kilos.
The Ministry of Justice will not comment on an individual case. But: "In principle, the prison administration has to take care of the inmates' health. The prison system ensures that inmates' health is maintained and that they are supported in their recovery according to their individual needs," says spokeswoman Sina Bründler.
