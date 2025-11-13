Charges now pending against 300-kilo inmate from Vienna

Trial to take place in December

The Vienna public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the alleged dealer and an alleged accomplice who cared for the 29-year-old in the apartment together with his brother. One of the two brothers was arrested and the case was dropped. "I assume that the second will also be acquitted," says Christian Werner, who is representing the brothers. One of them is also on trial because suspicious pictures and DNA traces were found on a bag of ketamine in the bed drawer.